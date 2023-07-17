David Pepper discusses Ohio Republican’s “Issue #1” referendum on August 8th, that if passed will increase the threshold needed to amend the Ohio Constitution from 50% +1 to 60%, that many believe is motivated by the GOP goal of defeating a November ballot measure on abortion access — as well as blocking future voter initiatives to increase the minimum wage and implement redistricting reform to prevent gerrymandering.
Ohio GOP’s August 8th Referendum Would Impose Minority Rule
Interview with David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party and author of the new book, "Saving Democracy: A User's Manual for Every American," conducted by Scott Harris