Ohio GOP’s August 8th Referendum Would Impose Minority Rule

Interview with David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party and author of the new book, "Saving Democracy: A User's Manual for Every American," conducted by Scott Harris

David Pepper discusses Ohio Republican’s “Issue #1” referendum on August 8th, that if passed will increase the threshold needed to amend the Ohio Constitution from 50% +1 to 60%, that many believe is motivated by the GOP goal of defeating a November ballot measure on abortion access — as well as blocking future voter initiatives to increase the minimum wage and implement redistricting reform to prevent gerrymandering.