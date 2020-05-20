Over 90,000 Deaths & Whistleblower Testimony Confirm Trump’s Catastrophic Failure in Coronavirus Response

The coronavirus pandemic, the world’s most deadly health crisis since the 1918 Spanish flu, has now claimed the lives of more than 320,000 people, with close to 5 million confirmed cases across the globe. Although the U.S. has just under 5 percent of the planet’s population, the nation now has nearly one-third of all the world’s known COVID-19 cases.

While the Trump regime’s wildly chaotic, incompetent and vindictive response to the pandemic has been on full public display for months, the May 14 Congressional testimony of Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted head of the government’s Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, provided an insider’s view of the president’s failure to responsibly respond to the health crisis. The federal whistleblower gave members of the health subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce a detailed account of how key government officials ignored his urgent calls to coordinate the distribution of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and samples of the virus needed to begin research on vaccines and therapeutics. He asserted, “Lives were endangered, and I believe lives were lost.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Marge Baker, executive vice president for policy and program with People for the American Way. Here, she discusses Dr. Bright’s testimony and Trump administration actions that confirm their catastrophic failure to effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic.