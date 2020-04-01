Pandemic Rescue Bill Includes Most Massive Wealth Transfer in Human History from Beleaguered Working People to Corporations

After weeks of negotiations, the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-led Senate agreed on a $2 trillion pandemic rescue package. The largest emergency aid package in U.S. history, signed by President Trump on March 27, aims to provide temporary relief to American workers, small businesses and major industries who are struggling to cope with an economy frozen in place by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the provisions in the stimulus bill are direct payments of $1,200 each to individuals who earn $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less. Married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400 and an additional $500 for each child. The legislation also allocates billions of dollars in aid to hard-hit hospitals and state and local governments responding to contain and treat the coronavirus. While a $500 billion fund was set up to provide loans to the nation’s largest corporations, President Trump stated he would ignore a provision in the package requiring an inspector general to oversee how this half a trillion dollars is spent.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Richard Eskow, senior advisor for Health and Economic Justice with the group Social Security Works and host of The Zero Hour on Free Speech TV. Here, Eskow, who has is suffering from a chronic health condition that makes him vulnerable to the coronavirus, takes a critical look at the corporate bailout fund in the rescue package and responds to conservative politicians who are calling on older workers to sacrifice themselves to save the U.S. economy.

