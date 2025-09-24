Petrostate Tour of U.S. Capitol Shines Light on Fossil Fuel Industry’s Attack on Environment/Climate

In mid-September, dozens of climate activists, including many community members from the Gulf South, gathered in Washington, D.C. for two days of action — one day at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the next on a Petrostate Tour of some of the most powerful promoters of fossil fuels: the American Petroleum Institute, the American Gas Association, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, and Venture Global, the company responsible for building two enormous liquefied natural gas, or LNG, export terminals in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus was on the Petrostate Tour and interviewed Armon Alex, co-founder and co-director of the Gulf of Mexico Youth Climate Summit, a group of 800 young people from all around the gulf — from Mexico to the US and the Caribbean — protecting the Gulf region through education, advocacy and direct action.

Alex was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the Gulf Coast, where the city’s natural beauty sharply contrasts with six massive fossil fuel refineries — that increases the risk of respiratory illnesses and cancers among residents there. Here he describes the origins of the Gulf Youth Climate Summit and its mission.

