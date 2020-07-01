Politics, Not Public Health, Drives Alarming Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 2.5 million on June 28, as reported in America’s southern and western states. Florida, Texas and Arizona were particularly hard hit with a record number of new infections. As more seriously ill people seek medical care, some states are now coping with shortages of ICU hospital beds. The U.S. now has the highest confirmed death toll, more than 125,800, just over 25 percent of the world’s total COVID-19 fatalities.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which have made substantial progress in containing the virus since April issued a joint travel advisory requiring people arriving from 16 states with escalating COVID 19 cases to quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, the European Union, planning to reopen its borders, announced that it will bar travelers from the U.S., Brazil and Russia.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s chief authority on infectious disease, warned that the number of new infections in the U.S. could more than double to 100,000 a day if the country fails to contain the surge that’s now underway. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare and an emergency room physician, who examines the cause of the sharp increase of the pandemic across America, the Trump administration’s culpability for the failed federal response and what can be done now to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

