Mitch Linck will talk about his group’s upcoming Zoom Forum on Land Use, Climate, and Equity. The event will feature speakers from a variety of perspectives on the topic: an agro-ecologist; a pro-forestation expert; an urban planner/forester; a speaker to address exclusionary zoning and an indigenous speaker to address their perspective on land use, land back, and respect for their treaties.
Public Forum Explores Links Between Land Use, Climate and Equity
Interview with Mitch Linck, an organizer with CT Climate Crisis Mobilization (C3M), conducted by Scott Harris