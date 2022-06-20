Reform of US Electoral College System Essential to Prevent Future Coup Attempts Vermont State Senator

Interview with Chris Pearson of the Progressive and Democratic Party, a spokesperson of National Popular Vote, conducted by Scott Harris

Chris Pearson discusses the group’s goal of eliminating the U.S. Electoral College system, and his view of hearings conducted by the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection that draws urgent attention to the anti-democratic origins of electoral college system, that was central to Donald’s Trump plan to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.