Resistance Roundtable April 13, 2024: Gaza Eyewitness Report

Panel discussion with Nancy Mansour, executive director of Eye Witness Palestine, and Miranda Rector-Cohen, co-director of the CT chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, with hosts Scott Harris, Richard Hill and Ruth Baumgartner

Nancy Mansour gives a first-hand report from Gaza where she led a recent tour of 10 doctors treating injured and sick Palestinians in Rafa.

Miranda Rector-Cohen discusses the results from the “uncommitted” campaign in the Democratic presidential primary and the strategy to pressure the Biden administration to call for an immediate cease fire in Gaza and to stop supplying Israel with deadly military support.

More information can be found at Eyewitness Palestine’s website at  www.eyewitnesspalestine.org and Jewish Voice for Peace’s website at www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org.

 

