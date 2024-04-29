Resistance Roundtable April 13, 2024: Gaza Eyewitness Report

Nancy Mansour gives a first-hand report from Gaza where she led a recent tour of 10 doctors treating injured and sick Palestinians in Rafa.

Miranda Rector-Cohen discusses the results from the “uncommitted” campaign in the Democratic presidential primary and the strategy to pressure the Biden administration to call for an immediate cease fire in Gaza and to stop supplying Israel with deadly military support.

More information can be found at Eyewitness Palestine’s website at www.eyewitnesspalestine.org and Jewish Voice for Peace’s website at www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org.