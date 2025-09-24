RFK Jr.’s War Against Vaccinations and Science Reaches New Dangerous Phase

There’s been increasing concern about Robert F. Kennedy’s leadership as Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, after he fired all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with many members who share his anti-vaccine views.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee met and voted on Sept. 19 against recommending that a prescription be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but opposed recommending the vaccine for all adults, leaving it up to individuals. The panel also voted to change a recommendation on the combined measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox (MMRV) vaccine, supporting separate, instead of combined shots under the age of 4.

Experts with the Infectious Diseases Society of America expressed concern about last week’s vaccine advisory board meeting, that they described as chaotic and were alarmed that some committee members presented false claims about vaccine safety. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Elizabeth Jacobs, professor emeritus in epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. Here, she shares her views on President Trump and Kennedy’s recent claim, without evidence, that acetaminophen — the active ingredient in the pain reliever Tylenol — was a cause of autism. She also comments on action taken by Florida state officials to end vaccine mandates for school children.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Elizabeth Jacobs (18:15) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter to get updates to our “Hey AmeriKKKa, It’s Not Normal” compilation.

