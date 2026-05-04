Right-wing Supreme Court Majority Repeals Voting Rights Act, Sends Nation Back to ‘Jim Crow’ Era

Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, dean of the People’s Academy of International Law and past president of the National Lawyers Guild, conducted by Scott Harris

Marjorie Cohn, author of the books, “Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral and Geopolitical Issues” and “The United States and Torture: Interrogation, Incarceration and Abuse,” takes a critical look at the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Louisiana v. Callais case that’s decimated what was left of the Voting Rights Act, as examined in her commentary, “The US Supreme Court, Race & the Right to Vote.”