Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Legacy Demands a Fight to Prevent Senate from Confirming New Justice Before Election

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who fought for women’s and LGBTQ rights, passed away at the age of 87, after serving 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 after a long battle with cancer, was celebrated in life as the “Notorious RBG,” for issuing tough dissenting opinions against an increasingly conservative Supreme Court. Before being nominated as a Federal Appeals Court judge in 1980, Ginsburg served as director of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, where she took on hundreds of gender discrimination cases, winning five of six landmark cases before the Supreme Court.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell infamously justified his decision not to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing or vote after Justice Scalia died in February 2016, nine months before Election Day, saying no high court nominee should be considered in a presidential election year. But now he and the Republican Senate intend to do just that, by holding a vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg just six weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, who served as past president and CEO of the NAACP. Here, he discusses the campaign being launched by dozens of progressive groups across the nation to stop the GOP-controlled Senate from considering any nominee proposed by Trump, until after the election and a new president takes office in January 2021.