SCOTUS Scandals and Blatant Corruption Demand Urgent Reform

Interview with John Bonifaz, a constitutional attorney and the co-founder and president of Free Speech for People, conducted by Scott Harris

John Bonifaz discusses the group’s SCOTUS Reform Now campaign, focusing on the issues of corruption and the absence of an effective ethics code for the nation’s highest court as well as recent issues involving Justice Alito, such as the recorded conversation exposing his extremist views on the culture war between liberals and conservatives, and revelations that two flags linked with far-right insurrectionists were flown at Alito’s two homes.

Bonifaz previously served as the executive director and general counsel of the National Voting Rights Institute.