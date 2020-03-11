Since first being identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the coronavirus, COVID-19 has spread quickly around the world, hitting the nations of South Korea, Italy and Iran the hardest. As of March 10, more than 113,000 people have reportedly contracted the virus and 4,000 have died worldwide. In the U.S., at least 973 people in 37 states and Washington, D.C., have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 30 patients with the virus have died.

In the midst of growing fear about the spread of the virus, the Trump regime has spread irresponsible and dangerous misinformation about the numbers of people in the U.S. who have been infected, the availability of test kits, with the president even recklessly advising people with the virus to go to work. With the U.S. stock market experiencing wild coronavirus triggered gyrations and plunging to its largest single-day point drop in its history, the administration is fighting a two-front war, incompetently attempting to address both the spread of the disease and the economic meltdown.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. James G. Kahn, emeritus professor at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies, at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco. Here, Dr. Khan examines the Trump administration’s deficient handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the benefits of universal health care – also known as “single-payer” – such as the proposed Medicare For All legislation, in protecting communities from contagious disease.