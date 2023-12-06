In-Depth with Greg Grandin and Peter Kornbluh: The Dark and Violent Legacy of Henry Kissinger

Greg Grandin, Peter V. and C. Vann Woodward professor of history at Yale University, and Peter Kornbluh, director of the National Security Archive’s Cuba and Chile Documentation Projects, discuss the controversial career of Henry Kissinger, the late U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford between 1969 and 1977.

Grandin is author of The End of the Myth, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, and Kissinger’s Shadow: The Long Reach of America’s Most Controversial Statesman.

Kornbluh is author of many books on Latin America, including The Pinochet File: A Declassified Dossier on Atrocity and Accountability.