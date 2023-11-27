Stop the Slaughter!
A community forum on the Israel-Gaza Crisis,
from Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
PANEL INTRODUCTION Scott Harris, Between The Lines executive producer
Greetings and commentary on the Israel-Gaza Crisis:
- Anat Biletski, Albert Schweitzer professor of philosophy at Quinnipiac University, retired professor of philosophy at Tel Aviv University and former board chair of the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem
- Michel Moushabeck, a writer, editor, publisher, and musician of Palestinian descent, and the founder of Interlink Publishing. He is recipient of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee’s Alex Odeh Award
CLOSING COMMENTS
Please support Between The Lines, if you haven’t already done so:
- Make a cell phone donation to Between The Lines by texting GIVETOBTL to 44-321.
- Make a recurring donation via our home page at BTLonline.org
- Volunteer your time or expertise. We’re an all-volunteer group always looking for an extra hand or brain power
- Subscribe to our podcast and/or weekly summary
- Follow us on Facebook at BetweenTheLinesRadioNewsmagazi
ne or on X (formerly Twitter) at BTLRadioNews
Thank you for viewing!!
Our thanks to
Video Production: Proudeye Media
Contact us at contact@btlonline.org