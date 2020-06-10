Sustained Protests Demand Police Accountability and Reforms to Address U.S. Structural Racism

Two weeks after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American man, massive, nationwide protests continue to demand accountability for police violence and justice for their victims.

The protesters in the streets are demanding a range of actions to address systemic and institutional racism in America, that too often leads to injury or death for people of color in their confrontations with police. Specific demands include making chokeholds illegal in all 50 states, removing special legal protections for officers and defunding or disbanding police departments as a first step in reimagining of how law enforcement could be conducted in this country. On June 1, House and Senate Democrats introduced police reform legislation called The Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which addresses some but not all Black Lives Matter activists’ demands.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Darius Charney, senior staff attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, who was lead counsel on the case that ended the New York City Police Department’s racially discriminatory stop-and-frisk program. Here, he discusses the current wave of protests and some of the most important reforms needed to root out police violence and institutional racism.

For more information on the Center for Constitutional Rights, visit ccrjustice.com.