Talks to Restore Iran Nuclear Deal Face Hostile Israel and GOP

The seventh round of talks in Vienna to restore Iran’s 2015 international nuclear agreement ended on Dec. 17. But representatives from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China, who are acting as mediators in the indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, say that while some progress has been made, they are not yet close to an agreement. These talks are the first since Iran’s new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.

After winning the 2020 election, President Biden made a return to the Iran nuclear deal, from which former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018, a top priority. Since Trump’s withdrawal, Tehran has increasingly defied the 2015 agreement’s restrictions, with its nuclear program’s enrichment of uranium now approaching weapons-grade levels.

As President Biden warns that his administration must prepare “other options” if diplomacy fails and Israel’s continuing threat of military action to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, progress in the talks is ever more urgent. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council. Here, he discusses his view of the negotiations, and the many obstacles that stand in the way of success.

For more information on the National Iranian American Council, visit niacouncil.org.