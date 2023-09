Interview with Steven Hassan, author of several books including, "The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control, conducted by Scott Harris

Steven Hassan discusses his views on Donald Trump’s continuing cult-like hold of Republican party voters despite his long record of dishonesty, criminal behavior and anti-democratic agenda — as well as concern about the response of his followers when Trump’s MAGA movement comes crashing down.

Hassan is founding director of the Freedom of Mind Resource Center.