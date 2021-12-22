This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 22, 2021

• Bolivia’s salt flats, with vast deposits of lithium, could be a pathway to expand the use of electric vehicles worldwide. Lithium is a basic component of lithium-ion batteries, which are lightweight, have a long life, large storage capacity and are easy to recharge. To power the future’s large fleet of electric vehicles, demand for lithium is expected to grow exponentially, and is likely to outstrip supply in the near future.

• COVAX, the global Covid vaccine-sharing initiative is falling far short of its goal to distribute 2 billion doses of vaccine to poor and developing nations by the end of this year. According to the Washington Post, the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative will supply 800 million doses of Covid vaccine this year.

• In mid-September, New York City cab drivers parked their cabs a block from City Hall and announced they would not move until Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the cabbies’ debt crunch, which had compelled several cabbies to commit suicide. The street protest organized by the New York City Taxi Drivers Alliance started out small, but grew in numbers and clout until de Blasio agreed to a plan on debt relief on Nov. 3.

