This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 3, 2024

As Great Britain’s Labour Party heads into the July 4th general election, the center-left party is expecting to win back dozens of parliamentary seats. Labour is hoping to retake working class towns in northwest England it lost in 2019 when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party built an 80-seat parliamentary majority.

In late May, Haiti’s new Transitional Council selected former Prime Minister Garry Conille to lead the transitional government through 2026 amid rising gang violence and instability that exploded after the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Surprisingly, no women were interviewed for the position — and all seven members of the council are men.

Ranked Choice Voting, or RCV, is a small-d democratic reform hailed by its supporters as a way to increase candidate choice, jump-start higher voter turnout and eliminate the spoiler effect of voting for 3rd party candidates. In RCV voters indicating first, second, third, or more choices on the ballot. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the voters’ first choices, the person with the least number of votes drops out of contention, and that candidate’s votes are then distributed to those voters’ second choices for a second round of counting. Votes continue to be redistributed until a candidate wins 50% of the ballots.

