This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 6, 2023

In the far northeast edge of Canada, the autonomous Inuit region in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunatsiavut, the Inuit people are working with the Canadian government to co-develop the world’s first Inuit Protected Area. This goal is to design a marine conservation plan to counter the destructive impact of climate change and to preserve the Inuit’s traditional way of life. The conservation zone would span nearly 6,000 square miles of the Labrador Sea bordering the Torngat Mountains national park. The region is roughly the same size as Ireland but with only 3,000 Inuit residents.

(“New Dawn for the Arctic’s First People: The Inuit Plan to Reclaim Their Sea,” Guardian, Aug. 27, 2023)

Republican dirty trickster James O’Keefe, known for employing hidden video cameras and manipulative editing to entrap and embarrass liberal activists, including ACORN, labor union members and Democratic politicians, is now under criminal investigation by the Westchester County New York District Attorney.

(“Fired Founder of Rightwing org Project Veritas is under investigation in NY,” Associated Press, Aug. 18, 2023; “Exclusive: James O’Keefe now under investigation For Looting Project Veritas,” The Nation, Aug. 18, 2023)

As record breaking heat this summer made it dangerously uncomfortable for many Americans, especially the poor and homeless, two million farmworkers carried an extra burden. They must wear heavy clothing to protect themselves from pesticides applied to commercial crops. While personal protective equipment such as flannel shirts, overalls and gloves are often worn to protect against dangerous chemicals, the extra clothing raises the heat stress of low-paid field workers.

(“It’s Too Hot to Keep Using Pesticides,” In These Times, Aug. 15, 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.