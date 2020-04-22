Trump and GOP Governors’ Move to Re-Open the U.S. Economy Will Trigger New Wave of Infections and Deaths

The Trump administration’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic began with the decision to dismantle the National Security Council’s pandemic response team in spring 2018. The administration’s repeated calls to cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies set the stage for the president’s disorganized and reckless response to the pandemic. This was made far worse by Trump’s repeated dismissal of warnings about the serious threat posed by the coronavirus in the White House’s first press briefings.

As the president now pushes for a quick re-opening of the shuttered U.S. economy, governors across the U.S., both Democrats and Republicans decry the federal government’s failure to coordinate distribution of COVID-19 tests. Public health experts maintain that the country can only phase out lockdown restrictions with widespread testing. While the U.S. is currently processing only 150,000 tests per day, Harvard researchers estimate that the U.S. will have to conduct more than half a million tests per day to re-open the country in the months aghead.

With criticism of the president’s handling of the crisis rising and his poll numbers plummeting, Trump has resorted to blame shifting. His public denunciations of China and the World Health Organization and his tweet that he’ll suspend all immigration to the U.S. are designed to distract the nation from his costly failure of leadership. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Michael Carome, director of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, who examines the consequences of not having a nationally coordinated testing program and the danger of relaxing lockdown restrictions too soon.