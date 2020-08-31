Mark Bray talks about his recent article, “RNC Gave Prime Time to Vigilantes, The Next Day a Gunman Shot BLM Protesters,” with a focus on the dangerous link between the Republican Party and vigilante, militia violence targeting progressive activists.
Trump Encourages Armed Militia Groups Which Led to Deadly Street Violence in Kenosha and Portland
Interview with Mark Bray, a historian of human rights, terrorism, and politics in Modern Europe, Lecturer at Rutgers University and author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," conducted by Scott Harris