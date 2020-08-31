Trump Encourages Armed Militia Groups Which Led to Deadly Street Violence in Kenosha and Portland

Interview with Mark Bray, a historian of human rights, terrorism, and politics in Modern Europe, Lecturer at Rutgers University and author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," conducted by Scott Harris

Mark Bray talks about his recent article, “RNC Gave Prime Time to Vigilantes, The Next Day a Gunman Shot BLM Protesters,” with a focus on the dangerous link between the Republican Party and vigilante, militia violence targeting progressive activists.