Trump Endangers Democracy with Militarized Response to Nationwide Protests Against Police Violence  

After the May 25 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the nation erupted in protest and social unrest. While most street protests were peaceful, property destruction, arson and looting occurred in some cities. At one point early in the nationwide protests, President Trump called for the deployment of 10,000 military troops to Washington, D.C. While those troops weren’t deployed, National Guard and other armed federal law enforcement forces were mobilized and dispatched to the capital. At the same time, Trump threatened to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops to American cities if states refused to activate their National Guard.

As protests continued and opposition mounted to a militarized response, Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly opposed invocation of the Insurrection Act. A number of prominent retired four-star generals and admirals also denounced Trump’s threat to use the US active military to quell protests as a threat to American democracy.

But most Republican legislators supported the president’s threat to use military force, and his order to clear Washington, D.C’s Lafayette Park of peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets. Arkansas GOP Senator Tom Cotton spoke for many Republicans when he wrote his heavily criticized New York Times op ed piece titled, “Send in the Troops.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Cas Mudde, Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF Professor of international Affairs, at the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Here Mudde assesses growing concern about the Trump regime and Republican party’s support for an authoritarian and militarized response to nonviolent nationwide protests.