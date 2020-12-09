Trump-GOP Authoritarianism: An Ongoing Threat to U.S. Democracy

More than one month after President Trump lost the November 3rd presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden, he refuses to concede defeat, and persists in attempts to overturn the will of the voters. Rudy Giuliani along with Trump-allied attorneys have lost 42 lawsuits that attempted, with no evidence, to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots cast mostly by black voters in battleground states. Mr. Trump has unsuccessfully attempted to pressure governors and state legislators to overturn election results to give himself an unearned electoral college victory.

Trump’s attempt to unconstitutionally reverse the outcome of a democratic election has permeated the Republican Party as a whole. A Washington Post survey found that only 27 of 249 Republican congressional officeholders have accepted Joe Biden’s victory. According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll more than half of Republican voters claim Donald Trump won the presidential election, but believe it was taken from him due to Democratic party voter fraud.

Although December 8th was the “safe harbor” deadline for states to certify their electoral college winner, compelling Congress to accept those results, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump loyalist, is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block those states from voting in the electoral College. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Prof. of Italian and History at New York University, and author of, “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Here she explains why she believes Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s embrace of authoritarianism poses an ongoing threat to U.S. democracy.

For more information visit Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s website at ruthbenghiat.com.