Interview with Robert Borosage, a leading progressive writer, activist, and co-founder of Campaign for America’s Future, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Borosage discusses his recent Nation magazine article, “Why Trump’s Second Victory Would Be Worse,” and issues related to this November’s presidential election.

Borosage is a leading progressive writer, activist, and co-founder of a range of progressive organizations including the Campaign for America’s Future, ProgressiveMajority and ProgressiveCongress.org. He was also formerly director of the Institute for Policy Studies for nearly a decade.