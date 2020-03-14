U.S. For-Profit Health System Uniquely Unprepared for Coronavirus Pandemic

On this program Resistance Roundtable hosts are joined by guests: Dr. David Himmelstein and Dr. Oliver Fein, who discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the government response and how moving the U.S. to a universal health care system would be more effective in managing the health care crisis.

Dr. David Himmelstein, a distinguished professor of public health and health policy in the City University of New York School of Public Health at Hunter College, adjunct clinical professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Himmelstein is co-founder of the group Physicians for a National Health Program.

and Dr. Oliver Fein, a professor of clinical medicine and clinical public health at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he serves as associate dean responsible for the Office of Affiliations and the Office of Global Health Education. Dr. Fein is a past president of Physicians for a National Health Program and chair of the New York Metro Chapter of PNHP.