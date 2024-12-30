Understanding America’s Broken Media Landscape Promoting Right-wing Disinformation and Influencing Election Outcomes

There are many explanations why Donald Trump, despite his long history of lies, criminality and inciting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, narrowly won the Nov 5. election. The reasons most often cited are the economically destructive post-pandemic spike in inflation, fear about the large number of immigrants crossing the southern border, crime, and omnipresent racism and misogyny.

But one major factor that clearly impacted the outcome of the election was the pervasive spread of disinformation and misinformation that led large numbers of voters to accept false claims about the state of the country and candidates’ positions on major issues. A powerful decentralized rightwing network of propaganda platforms on social media, podcasts and the Internet was wildly successful in driving large numbers of voters to believe in politically weaponized lies and wild conspiracy theories that influenced how they voted.

A recent commentary by John Stoehr, editor of the daily politics newsletter, The Editorial Board, discussed the power of this right-wing media apparatus, which he explained wasn’t simply comprised of Fox News, Breitbart, Twitter, Joe Rogan or TikTok, but rather all of them together, plus thousands of other sources that worked in tandem 24/7 to advance the Republican party’s agenda — to which progressives and Democrats have no counter. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Stoehr about the nation’s dangerous media landscape and the corrosive impact it has on our politics.