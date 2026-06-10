U.S. Crew Members of Global Sumud Aid Flotilla to Gaza Describe Their Israeli Navy Detention

Interview with Fredi Guevara and Liam Henrie, crew members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, recorded and produced by Melinda Tuhus

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest effort so far to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians there, consisted of 52 boats and more than 400 volunteers from 41countries. The boats were intercepted and boarded by the Israeli military in two waves in May, with flotilla crew members aboard the boats arrested and detained. Upon their release, many of the volunteers reported being subjected to torture and abuse, including some who said they were sexually assaulted and physically attacked, resulting in broken bones.

Two American crew members, Fredi Guevara and Liam Henrie, spoke about their experiences at the Palestine Museum in Woodbridge, Connecticut, frequently reminding their audience that Palestinians suffer much worse treatment at the hands of Israel on a daily basis.

Guevara and Henrie are experienced sailors, both having learned their sailing skills aboard the Clearwater, the boat inspired by the late folk singer Pete Seeger that’s campaigned to clean up the Hudson River since 1969. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus attended the talk and brings this excerpt of the pair’s account of their voyage and detention by the Israeli military.

For more information, visit the Global Sumud Flotilla.

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