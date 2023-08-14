Chris Lehmann talks about his recent Nation article, “The Press Can’t Wait to Do 2016 All Over Again,” and other issues related to corporate media’s coverage of Donald Trump’s state and federal indictments and the 2024 presidential election campaign.
US Media Repeating Same Mistakes Covering Trump 24′ Campaign
