US Role in Ousting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Exposed

Interview with Abdul Jabbar, emeritus professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, English, and World Literature at City College of San Francisco, conducted by Scott Harris

Abdul Jabbar discusses the Intercept’s recent report “Secret Pakistan Cable Documents U.S. Pressure to Remove Imran Khan” that examines the U.S. State Department’s determination to remove Pakistan’s Prime Minister Khan from power, that occurred in April 2022, reportedly because of his neutrality on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.