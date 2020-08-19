While Biden and Harris are Moderates, It’s Up to Progressive Activists to Push Them Left

When former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, the pick was lauded as bold, sending a positive message of a party that embraces diversity and inclusion. If elected in November, Harris would be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.

Harris, whose parents were immigrants from India and Jama ica, was quickly attacked by President Trump who declared her a radical, while also questioning her eligibility to run for Vice President despite the fact she was born in Oakland, California and is a U.S. citizen. Trump’s racist birtherist smear campaign is an echo of the attack he launched against Barack Obama.

Sen. Harris has faced questions on her current advocacy of criminal justice reform, stemming from her time as a prosecutor, district attorney, and California’s attorney general, where she had a reputaiton oaf being tough on crime. Her record is filled with contradictions on issues such as the death penalty, prosecuting police violence targeting communities of color and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kevin Alexander Gray, an author and activist, who served as Jesse Jackson’s South Carolina presidential campaign manager in 1988. Here he assesses Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate, and the critical need to mobilize progressive activist groups to push for social change both before and after the November election.