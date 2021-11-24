With Freeze of Assets, Millions of Afghan Civilians Face Famine 

The United Nations World Food Program and other international aid agencies, have issued warnings of widespread famine in Afghanistan that could kill tens of thousands in this impoverished country in coming months. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 3.2 million Afghan children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop this winter.

The crisis in Afghanistan’s cities is a direct result of international economic sanctions against the Taliban regime that took over the country in August, as well as the flight of donor agencies. When the Taliban took control of the country, foreign aid accounted for three-quarters of government spending and the country was dependent on regular physical shipments of U.S. dollars to fund its trade deficit. After Kabul fell to the Taliban, The U.S. cancelled all dollar shipments and froze $9.5 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank assets, European banks quickly followed suit. Without financial aid the government has been unable to pay teachers and other public employees. A lack of foreign currency has also made it all but impossible for Afghanistan to import critical food and medical supplies.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kathy Kelly, lifelong nonviolence activist and co-coordinator of the Ban Killer Drones campaign, who talks about the dire situation in Afghanistan where millions of civilians now face starvation, an economic collapse, drought — and after four decades of war, what may be the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.