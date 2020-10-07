Women’s March Planning Nationwide Protests Oct. 17th Calling for the Election Defeat of Donald Trump

On Inauguration Day 2017, Women’s March organizers in just a few months pulled off what is considered to be the largest single day protest event in U.S. history, with almost half a million people jamming the pre-COVID streets of Washington, DC. A total of up to five million protesters gathered in cities and towns across the U.S. that day to make loud and visible their passionate opposition to Donald Trump’s hateful agenda as he took office.

The idea of the Women’s March was born on Facebook the day after the election, when a woman living in Hawaii named Teresa Shook voiced her opinion that a pro-woman march was needed as a reaction to Trump’s victory. Soon veteran activists and organizers began planning a large-scale event scheduled for January 21, 2017, the day after Inauguration Day.

In the intervening 3 ½ years leadership of the organization has changed, but the movement has remained active, and is now planning marches all across the U.S. on October 17th calling for Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, and opposition to his attempt to fill Ruth Bader’s seat on the Supreme Court. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, Deputy Executive Director of Program at Women’s March. Here she talks about the mission of the group, recent actions and why they’re marching again on Oct. 17.