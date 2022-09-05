After 18 Months Biden Finally Responds to Trump – GOP Threat to Democracy

Interview with Christopher Vials, Professor of English and Director of American Studies at the University of Connecticut at Storrs, conducted by Scott Harris

Christopher Vials discusses President Biden’s speech warning of the danger to democracy from MAGA Republicans and Fascism, as well as the GOP’s embrace of “white replacement theory,” WRT’s fascist origins, why Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has become a role model for many Republicans — and the dangerous rise of rightwing extremist political violence in the US.