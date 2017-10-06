Thursday, December 17, 2020
A weekly radio newsmagazine
Timely, in-depth, progressive analysis since 1991
A weekly public affairs radio program
DONATE NOW

Become a Patron
‘Unprecedented assault on democracy’

After the Electoral College vote confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, he called the Texas lawsuit filed and rejected at the Supreme Court — to nullify four battleground states’ elections — an “unprecedented assault on our democracy.”

An informed citizenry is vital to a democracy, and only possible with a free and independent press. Please support our efforts by donating online here.  

Between The Lines – Dec. 16, 2020 – Full Show

Listen to the full show here

Our thanks to Patreon.com sustainers
Sarah Forman and Anna Manzo

Subscribe to our Email List

Trump coup

Posted Dec 16, 2020

Trump-GOP Election Coup Attempt: Republican Party Morphs into a Threat to Democracy 

Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, past president of the National Lawyers Guild, conducted by Scott Harris

covid vaccine

Posted Dec 16, 2020

Major Challenges Ahead for the Equitable Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine 

Interview with Michelle Mahon, a registered nurse and the National Nurses United union's assistant director of nursing practice, conducted by Scott Harris

religious bigotry

Posted Dec 16, 2020

Faithful America Confronts Religious Bigotry and Christian Teachings that Serve a Hateful Political Agenda

Interview with the Rev. Nathan Empsall, Episcopal priest and campaigns director with Faithful America, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Posted Dec 16, 2020

This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 16, 2020

Compiled by Bob Nixon

  • Halt relocation of Rohingya refugees to remote island
  • Making coal history
  • NYPD cops cash in sex trade arrests with little evidence

Recently on Between the Lines

authoritarianism

Trump, GOP Embrace Authoritarianism, an Ongoing Threat to U.S. Democracy

Posted Dec 09, 2020
Update: Eighteen Republican state attorneys general and President Trump have joined Texas' lawsuit to throw out the election results of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and...
our revolution

Our Revolution PAC Fighting for a Progressive Future, Pushes Biden Left

Posted Dec 09, 2020
As Donald Trump and most Republicans continued their dishonest and dangerous campaign to overturn the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election, progressive Democrats...
criminal trials

Pandemic Court Closures Strand Hundreds of Thousands in Dangerous Jails Awaiting Trials

Posted Dec 09, 2020
The number of criminal trials are way down in New York City, a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of courthouses. In...

This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 9, 2020

Posted Dec 09, 2020
• Since 2017, the Trump regime has imposed sanctions on more than 8,600 officials and other individuals around the world, a far greater number...

Special Feature

Can Biden Govern After Trump’s Scorched-Earth Rampage?

The Resistance panel interviews two leading progressive journalists -- David Lindorf, creator of the blog site "This Can't Be Happening"; and David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect -- about the dangers Trump still poses before Jan. 20 and the chances for progressive change from a Biden/Harris administration.
Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill.  Aired on December 12, 2020.

Read more
Between The Lines @BTLRadioNews

Some 70% to 80% of Republicans still believe massive election fraud led to Joe Biden's win. And then there are the extremist Republican officials who go even further. #TrumpCoupAttempt https://t.co/ejnPxPRUpk
View on Twitter
0
1
Between The Lines @BTLRadioNews

Republican party morphing into dangerous threat. If this becomes at all normalized more broadly than it already is, they'll steal an election two years or four years from now. #TrumpAttemptedCoup
https://t.co/0S1mFhgisY
View on Twitter
1
1
Between The Lines @BTLRadioNews

'We wanted them infected' ... 'Smoking gun' evidence Trump administration was seeking herd immunity, which Sweden had been pursuing but stopped as deaths spiked beyond their neighbors' rate. U.S. has 4% of world's population but 19% of world #COVID deaths.
https://t.co/NkKj4pjJIR
View on Twitter
1
1
Between The Lines @BTLRadioNews

Hear Between The Lines Thursdays 6:30 am PT at KRFY 88.5 FM Sandpoint, ID * https://t.co/hJWFotZ8FL #p2 #progressive #ontheair #resist #livenow #news #follow #breakingnews #new #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow https://t.co/dtYulzGlnW
View on Twitter
0
0
Between The Lines @BTLRadioNews

Hear Between The Lines Thursday 8:30 am ET at WBCR-LP FM 97.7 FM Great Barrington, MA https://t.co/ptf0pS9VEe #p2 #progressive #ontheair #Livenow #news #info #usa #new #livenow #follow #breakingnews #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow https://t.co/lYRej8h3Hj
View on Twitter
1
0

SUPPORT GIVING VOICE

TO PROGRESSIVE IDEAS

PLEASE DONATE NOW

WEB FEATURES

In Depth

Counterpoint December 14, 2020

Special Compilations

Blog: Leaves and Fishes

Lakes of Dreams

Forest and the Trees

Blogs

SPECIAL REPORTS

Post-election: Clown Show or Coup?

Posted Nov 16, 2020
The Resistance Roundtable confronts the nerve-jangling post-election landscape: will Trump will try to steal the election or is he once again gas-lighting the American...

Long time Progressive Activist Undertakes Water-Only Fast to Defeat Donald Trump

Posted Oct 19, 2020
Ted Glick talks about his current month-long "Fast to Defeat Donald Trump" in the presidential election. Consuming only water, salt, potassium, and vitamin C,...

Are the Wheels Coming Off the Trump Wagon?

Posted Oct 16, 2020
The Resistance Round Table discusses the increasingly dangerous and macabre spectacle of Trump and the Republicans trying to stave off defeat on Nov. 3...

Trump Regime Signals it May Want a Pre-Election Conflict with Iran

Posted Sep 21, 2020
﻿Interview with Trita Parsi, the co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, conducted by Scott HarrisTrita Parsi talks about...

FACEBOOK FEED

Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine

Timely, in-depth progressive news and views underreported in mainstream, corporate media BTLonline.org, distributed by 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization Squeaky Wheel Productions at http://SqueakyWheel.net.
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Some 70% to 80% of Republicans still believe massive election fraud led to Joe Biden's win. And then there are the extremist Republican officials who go even further. #TrumpCoupAttempt https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/prepare-for-war-gop-official-pushes-dangerous-conspiracy-theories-over-election-outcome/
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
'Prepare for war': GOP state rep pushes dangerous pro-Trump conspiracy theory over Biden win
It has been three days since the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but an overwhelming number of Republicans are still refusing to accept the outcome of the election. Propaganda articles and infotainment videos on conspiracy theories are still circulating as Trump supp...
alternet.org
   View on Facebook
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Republican party morphing into dangerous threat. If this becomes at all normalized more broadly than it already is, they'll steal an election two years or four years from now. #TrumpAttemptedCoup
https://btlonline.org/trump-gop-election-coup-attempt-republican-party-morphs-into-a-threat-to-democracy/
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Trump-GOP Election Coup Attempt: Republican Party Morphs into a Threat to Democracy National Lawyers Guild's Marjorie Cohn examines Trump and the Republican Party's continuing authoritarian effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential...
National Lawyers Guild's Marjorie Cohn examines Trump and the Republican Party's continuing authoritarian effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election
btlonline.org
   View on Facebook
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
'We wanted them infected' ... 'Smoking gun' evidence Trump administration was seeking herd immunity, which Sweden had been pursuing but stopped as deaths spiked beyond their neighbors' rate. U.S. has 4% of world's population but 19% of world #COVID deaths.
https://www.msnbc.com/all-in/watch/-we-want-them-infected-chris-hayes-on-emails-revealing-truth-of-trump-covid-plan-97881669925
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
‘We want them infected’: Chris Hayes on emails revealing truth of Trump Covid plan
Chris Hayes: "Donald Trump and our government under his leadership explicitly pursued a strategy to spread the virus, to get more people sick. They took the side of Covid. They had the same aims as the virus. They were—as I said before—objectively pro-Covid.”
msnbc.com
   View on Facebook
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Hear Between The Lines Thursdays 6:30 am PT at KRFY 88.5 FM Sandpoint, ID KRFY.org #p2 #progressive #ontheair #resist #livenow #news #follow #breakingnews #new #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow
   View on Facebook
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Hear Between The Lines Thursdays 6:30 am PT at KRFY 88.5 FM Sandpoint, ID * KRFY.org #p2 #progressive #ontheair #resist #livenow #news #follow #breakingnews #new #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow
   View on Facebook
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Hear Between The Lines Thursday 8:30 am ET at WBCR-LP FM 97.7 FM Great Barrington, MA www.berkshireradio.org #p2 #progressive #ontheair #Livenow #news #info #usa #new #livenow #follow #breakingnews #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow
   View on Facebook
Copyright © Squeaky Wheel Productions, Inc.