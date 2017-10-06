After the Electoral College vote confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, he called the Texas lawsuit filed and rejected at the Supreme Court — to nullify four battleground states’ elections — an “unprecedented assault on our democracy.”
An informed citizenry is vital to a democracy, and only possible with a free and independent press. Please support our efforts by donating online here.
Between The Lines – Dec. 16, 2020 – Full Show
Listen to the full show here
Our thanks to Patreon.com sustainers
Sarah Forman and Anna Manzo
Subscribe to our Email List
Recently on Between the Lines
Trump, GOP Embrace Authoritarianism, an Ongoing Threat to U.S. Democracy
Our Revolution PAC Fighting for a Progressive Future, Pushes Biden Left
Pandemic Court Closures Strand Hundreds of Thousands in Dangerous Jails Awaiting Trials
This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 9, 2020
Special Feature
Can Biden Govern After Trump’s Scorched-Earth Rampage?
The Resistance panel interviews two leading progressive journalists -- David Lindorf, creator of the blog site "This Can't Be Happening"; and David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect -- about the dangers Trump still poses before Jan. 20 and the chances for progressive change from a Biden/Harris administration.
Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill. Aired on December 12, 2020.
Some 70% to 80% of Republicans still believe massive election fraud led to Joe Biden's win. And then there are the extremist Republican officials who go even further. #TrumpCoupAttempt https://t.co/ejnPxPRUpk
Republican party morphing into dangerous threat. If this becomes at all normalized more broadly than it already is, they'll steal an election two years or four years from now. #TrumpAttemptedCoup
https://t.co/0S1mFhgisY
'We wanted them infected' ... 'Smoking gun' evidence Trump administration was seeking herd immunity, which Sweden had been pursuing but stopped as deaths spiked beyond their neighbors' rate. U.S. has 4% of world's population but 19% of world #COVID deaths.
https://t.co/NkKj4pjJIR
Hear Between The Lines Thursdays 6:30 am PT at KRFY 88.5 FM Sandpoint, ID * https://t.co/hJWFotZ8FL #p2 #progressive #ontheair #resist #livenow #news #follow #breakingnews #new #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow https://t.co/dtYulzGlnW
Hear Between The Lines Thursday 8:30 am ET at WBCR-LP FM 97.7 FM Great Barrington, MA https://t.co/ptf0pS9VEe #p2 #progressive #ontheair #Livenow #news #info #usa #new #livenow #follow #breakingnews #onair #fm #radio #media #soundcloud #interview #radioshow https://t.co/lYRej8h3Hj