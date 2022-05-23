After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade Abortion Fight Moves to the States

Amy Littlefield focuses on the intersection of religion and health care. She discusses her recent cover story for The Nation titled, “The Fight for Abortion After Roe Falls.”
Littlefield is also a freelance investigative reporter.
Interview with Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent at The Nation magazine, conducted by Scott Harris
Amy Littlefield focuses on the intersection of religion and health care. She discusses her recent cover story for The Nation titled, “The Fight for Abortion After Roe Falls.”
Littlefield is also a freelance investigative reporter.