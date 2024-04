Interview with Sharon Lavigne, an environmental justice advocate, and Marlena Fontes, organizing director with the Climate Organizing Hub, conducted by Scott Harris

Sharon Lavigne and Marlena Fontes discuss the upcoming April 22nd New York City public hearing, “The People Vs. Citi: Confronting Citi Group’s Environmental Racism.”

Lavigne successfully stopped the construction of a $1.25 billion plastics manufacturing plant alongside the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, Louisiana.