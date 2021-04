Todd Miller assesses the current situation on the U.S. southern border, and discusses his recent article, “The Greater the Disaster, the Greater the Profits: The Border-Industrial Complex in the Post-Trump Era.”

Mller has written on border and immigration issues for The New York Times, Al Jazeera America, and the NACLA Report on the Americas. His latest book is titled, “Build Bridges, Not Walls: A Journey to a World Without Borders.”