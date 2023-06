Interview with Richard Wolff, professor of economics emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a visiting professor at the New School University in New York.

Richard Wolff discusses the issues covered in his recent article, “The World Economy is Changing; the People Know but Their Leaders Don’t.”

Wolff, is also the author of several books including, “Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism,” and host of the weekly syndicated radio program Economic Update.