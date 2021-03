Interview with Jason Chang, University of Connecticut associate professor of history and Asian/Asian American studies and Kate Lee, a middle school teacher, conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Chang and Kate Lee talk about the current campaign for the inclusion of Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Studies in Connecticut’s education curriculum, embodied in legislative bill S.B. 678.

Chang is also director of the University of Connecticut’s Asian and Asian American Studies Institute, who serves on West Hartford’s board of education, and Lee is also a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant for nonprofit organizations.