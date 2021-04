Interview with Cheryle Renee Moses, founder of the anti-racism ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ organization, conducted by Scott Harris

Cheryle Renee Moses discusses the effort she’s leading to collect the signatures necessary to conduct a recall election to remove Georgia Governor Brian Kemp from office, after his signing of his state’s new voter suppression laws.

Moses is also the publisher of Black Gwinnett Magazine and the 2020 State Senate candidate.