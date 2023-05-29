Candidate Ron DeSantis Poses Unique Threat to Democracy

Ruth Ben-Ghiat examines Ron DeSantis’ official “botched” launch of his presidential campaign with Elon Musk — and his record of making Florida a laboratory for fascist culture war policy, his weaponization of the law, his laser focus on suppressing educators and students — and corporate media’s obsession on DeSantis’ “lack of charisma,” while normalizing his white supremacist, authoritarian policy agenda.

