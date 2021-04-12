Stanley Heller talks about the coalition of groups that have come together to try to save Palestinians from being shot by guns produced by Sturm Ruger & Co. which is based in Fairfield, CT. The company’s guns are being used for “crowd control,” where Israeli soldiers are shooting .22 caliber rounds at leaders of, and participants in demonstrations, killing some and maiming others.
Coalition Protests CT-based Sturm Ruger Gun Sales to Israel
Interview with Stanley Heller, Executive Director of the New Haven-based group Middle East Crisis Committee, conducted by Scott Harris