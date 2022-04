Interview with Chris Finan, Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Censorship, conducted by Scott Harris

Chris Finan discusses his group’s work opposing a recent surge in state legislation that bans books from school libraries, and censors the discussion of LGBTQ-related topics and America’s history of slavery in classrooms.

Finan is also the author of “From the Palmer Raids to the Patriot Act: A History of the Fight for Free Speech in America,” and edited the book, “National Security and Free Speech: The Debate Since 9/11.”