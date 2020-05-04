Tom Swan discusses the current effort by a number of statewide groups, including Common Cause and the League of Women Voters, to ensure that CT voters have the ability to vote-by-mail in this November’s election, in view of concerns that the coronavirus could dissuade potentially large numbers of people from casting ballots at local voting sites
Connecticut Coalition Campaigns for Secure Mail-in Ballots for August Primary, November General Election
Interview with Tom Swan Executive Director of the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, CCAG, conducted by Scott Harris