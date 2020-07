Interview with John Selders, bishop, co-founder of the group Moral Mondays CT, conducted by Scott Harris

Bishop John Selders discusses his views on the recently passed police reform legislation – LCO #3471, “An Act Concerning Police Accountability,” in the CT General Assembly, and the campaign ahead for passage in the CT State Senate.

Bishop Selders is also Organizing Pastor of Amistad United Church of Christ in Hartford, and Assistant Dean of Students at Trinity College,