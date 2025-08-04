Ayesha Clarke discusses how the federal slashing of social safety net programs in Trump’s recently passed budget bill will impact Connecticut residents, and what Gov. Ned Lamont and the legislature can do to prepare and offset the pain and disruption to essential services serving the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Connecticut Must Prepare for Deep Federal Social Safety Net Budget Cuts
Interview with Ayesha R. Clarke, executive director of the Connecticut-based Health Equity Solutions, conducted by Scott Harris