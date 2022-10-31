Andrew Lawrence discusses media coverage of the 2022 midterm election, on topics such as horse race coverage being prioritized over issues and policies, spinning polls to attract viewers, and accurate coverage of the Republican Party’s threat to democracy, i.e., some GOP candidates pledge to subvert future election results if they don’t win.
Corporate Media’s Horse Race Coverage Ignores Critical Issues & GOP’s Threat to Democracy
Interview with Andrew Lawrence, a senior researcher at Media Matters for America, conducted by Scott Harris