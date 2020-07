Interview with Richard D. Wolff, professor of Economics Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs at New School University, in New York City, conducted by Scott Harris

Richard D. Wolff weighs in on the current debate over government policy to continue support for worker’s wages/ unemployment compensation, through the end of the pandemic.

Richard D. Wolff, the author of 11 books, his latest titled, “Understanding Socialism,” and host of the weekly syndicated radio program, “Economic Update,” discusses his recent article, “The sham of orthodox economics has been exposed in the wake of COVID-19.”